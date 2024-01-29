video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Don't leave the base or wait in line for your prescription refills! Enroll to use our Pharmacy Team's ScriptCenter lockers, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.



Access the ScriptCenter lockers through our Emergency Center's entrance, then travel to B-Wing where the lockers are located near the WHASC Atrium.



Follow these two easy steps to get started:

1) Call the Automated Refill Line at (210) 292-7000 or (210) 292-9995. Follow the prompts, then select Option #4 to pick-up your refill at the Wilford Hall ScriptCenter lockers.



2) Visit the ScriptCenter lockers to enroll. You will need to have the prescription number of one of the prescriptions you are picking up. Follow the prompts to create your preferred log-in method.



Prescriptions called in to the Automated Refill Line will be available for pick-up at the ScriptCenter lockers after 1:00 p.m. three business days later. Prescriptions not picked up within 10 business days will be returned to stock. Refrigerated items not eligible for ScriptCenter pick-up.



ScriptCenter at Wilford Hall - easy, convenient, and always open.



