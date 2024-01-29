Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ScriptCenter at Wilford Hall

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    01.26.2024

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Tory Patterson 

    59th Medical Wing Public Affairs

    Don't leave the base or wait in line for your prescription refills! Enroll to use our Pharmacy Team's ScriptCenter lockers, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

    Access the ScriptCenter lockers through our Emergency Center's entrance, then travel to B-Wing where the lockers are located near the WHASC Atrium.

    Follow these two easy steps to get started:
    1) Call the Automated Refill Line at (210) 292-7000 or (210) 292-9995. Follow the prompts, then select Option #4 to pick-up your refill at the Wilford Hall ScriptCenter lockers.

    2) Visit the ScriptCenter lockers to enroll. You will need to have the prescription number of one of the prescriptions you are picking up. Follow the prompts to create your preferred log-in method.

    Prescriptions called in to the Automated Refill Line will be available for pick-up at the ScriptCenter lockers after 1:00 p.m. three business days later. Prescriptions not picked up within 10 business days will be returned to stock. Refrigerated items not eligible for ScriptCenter pick-up.

    ScriptCenter at Wilford Hall - easy, convenient, and always open.

    Background Music: Corporate Advert by Scott Holmes Music is licensed under a Attribution-NonCommercial 4.0 International License.

    Date Taken: 01.26.2024
    Date Posted: 01.29.2024 15:11
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 911477
    VIRIN: 240126-F-QW125-9452
    Filename: DOD_110099332
    Length: 00:01:32
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ScriptCenter at Wilford Hall, by TSgt Tory Patterson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    prescription
    medication
    Wilford Hall
    pharmacy
    refills
    ScriptCenter

