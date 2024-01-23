Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TBI Testimonials: Beth King

    UNITED STATES

    01.29.2024

    Video by John Benedetto 

    Defense Health Agency

    Army veteran Beth King was on a routine mission when her helicopter was struck by an RPG, ultimately resulting in a traumatic brain injury (TBI). In this video, Beth shares the impact of her TBI and how she discovered her new passion along the way.

    Visit health.mil/brainhealth to learn about resources to prevent, recognize and recover from brain injury.

    It’s important to know that each brain injury is different. Not everyone with TBI experiences the same signs and symptoms -- this is why it's always a good idea to get checked out by a medical provider.

    Date Taken: 01.29.2024
    Date Posted: 01.29.2024 15:01
    Location: US

    TAGS

    Traumatic Brain Injury Awareness
    brain health
    Traumatic Brain Injury Center of Excellence
    TBICoE
    Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI)

