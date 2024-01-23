TBI Testimonials: Beth King

Army veteran Beth King was on a routine mission when her helicopter was struck by an RPG, ultimately resulting in a traumatic brain injury (TBI). In this video, Beth shares the impact of her TBI and how she discovered her new passion along the way.
Visit health.mil/brainhealth to learn about resources to prevent, recognize and recover from brain injury.
It’s important to know that each brain injury is different. Not everyone with TBI experiences the same signs and symptoms -- this is why it's always a good idea to get checked out by a medical provider.
