Chief Chat Episode 3

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Breana Oliver, 9th Reconnaissance Wing command chief, explains what the Senior Airman Below the Zone (BTZ) program is, how eligible Airmen can prepare, and what the true meaning of earning BTZ is at Beale Air Force Base, California, Nov. 30, 2023. The BTZ program is an opportunity to recognize high-performing Airmen by promoting them to the rank of Senior Airman up to six months early. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Shaei Rodriguez)
|Date Taken:
|11.30.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.29.2024 14:51
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|911465
|VIRIN:
|231130-F-DG904-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110099298
|Length:
|00:02:35
|Location:
|BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
