TBI Testimonials: Roxana Delgado & Victor Medina

While he was deployed, retired Army Sgt. 1st Class Victor Medina was in a vehicle that was hit by an explosive device. He sustained a traumatic brain injury (TBI) that severely impaired some of his physical functions and ability to speak. Medina’s wife, Roxana Delgado, continued her pursuit of a Ph.D. in health sciences and became his caregiver. As they adjusted to a life neither one of them had imagined, their marriage became a new kind of partnership.



Visit health.mil/brainhealth to learn about resources to prevent, recognize and recover from brain injury.



It’s important to know that each brain injury is different. Not everyone with TBI experiences the same signs and symptoms -- this is why it's always a good idea to get checked out by a medical provider.