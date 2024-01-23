Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TBI Testimonials: Roxana Delgado & Victor Medina

    UNITED STATES

    01.29.2024

    Video by John Benedetto 

    Defense Health Agency

    While he was deployed, retired Army Sgt. 1st Class Victor Medina was in a vehicle that was hit by an explosive device. He sustained a traumatic brain injury (TBI) that severely impaired some of his physical functions and ability to speak. Medina’s wife, Roxana Delgado, continued her pursuit of a Ph.D. in health sciences and became his caregiver. As they adjusted to a life neither one of them had imagined, their marriage became a new kind of partnership.

    Visit health.mil/brainhealth to learn about resources to prevent, recognize and recover from brain injury.

    It’s important to know that each brain injury is different. Not everyone with TBI experiences the same signs and symptoms -- this is why it's always a good idea to get checked out by a medical provider.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, TBI Testimonials: Roxana Delgado & Victor Medina, by John Benedetto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    TBI
    Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI)
    Traumatic Brain Injury Awareness
    brain health
    Traumatic Brain Injury Center of Excellence
    TBICoE

