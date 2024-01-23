TBI Testimonials: Micah Norgard

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marine Corps veteran Micah Norgard spent 12 years as an infantryman, serving in a variety of roles and locations. But his biggest battle was in recognizing the cumulative effects of 21 potentially concussive event exposures and multiple undiagnosed traumatic brain injuries.



In this video, Norgard discusses how after he left the military, he noticed physical changes, including slurred speech, along with other symptoms like changes in behavior, personality, and mood. But when he discovered yoga, he began to process all the trauma he had experienced throughout his military career, and eventually sought help.



Visit health.mil/brainhealth for resources to help prevent, recognize and recover from brain injury.



It’s important to know that each brain injury is unique; not everyone who has experienced TBI shows the same signs and symptoms. That’s why it's always important to get checked out by a medical provider.