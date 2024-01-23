Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TBI Testimonials: Micah Norgard

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    01.29.2024

    Video by John Benedetto 

    Defense Health Agency

    U.S. Marine Corps veteran Micah Norgard spent 12 years as an infantryman, serving in a variety of roles and locations. But his biggest battle was in recognizing the cumulative effects of 21 potentially concussive event exposures and multiple undiagnosed traumatic brain injuries.

    In this video, Norgard discusses how after he left the military, he noticed physical changes, including slurred speech, along with other symptoms like changes in behavior, personality, and mood. But when he discovered yoga, he began to process all the trauma he had experienced throughout his military career, and eventually sought help.

    Visit health.mil/brainhealth for resources to help prevent, recognize and recover from brain injury.

    It’s important to know that each brain injury is unique; not everyone who has experienced TBI shows the same signs and symptoms. That’s why it's always important to get checked out by a medical provider.

    Date Taken: 01.29.2024
    Date Posted: 01.29.2024 13:41
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 911437
    VIRIN: 240129-O-AY809-4987
    Filename: DOD_110098980
    Length: 00:02:08
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US

    TBI
    Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI)
    Traumatic Brain Injury Awareness
    brain health
    Traumatic Brain Injury Center of Excellence
    TBICoE

