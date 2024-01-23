Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    DHA's Virtual Education Center (VEC) for Medical Providers

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    01.29.2024

    Video by John Benedetto 

    Defense Health Agency

    See what DHA’s Virtual Education Center, or VEC, an online patient education tool promoting increased patient engagement and health has to offer our medical providers.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.29.2024
    Date Posted: 01.29.2024 13:21
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 911435
    VIRIN: 240129-O-AY809-4296
    Filename: DOD_110098964
    Length: 00:01:01
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DHA's Virtual Education Center (VEC) for Medical Providers, by John Benedetto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Virtual Education Center
    VEC
    MHS
    DHA
    MHSsocial

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT