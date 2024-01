U.S. Army Recruiting Battalion Tampa Join Tampa Residents in Gasparilla Pirate Festival

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/911432" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

US Army Recruiting Battalion Tampa alongside 5-159th General Support Aviation Battalion participated in Gasparilla Pirate Festival's invasion of Tampa and parade in Tampa, Florida on January 27,2024. The Gasparilla Pirate Festival is Tampa’s signature event, celebrated annually since 1904, a merry band of pirates invades the city, culminating in a celebratory parade down Tampa’s famed Bayshore Boulevard.(U.S. Army video taken by Spc. Brian Didlake) (U.S. Army video edited by Sgt. Daria Jackson)