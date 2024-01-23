Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    DEMILITARIZATION BY OPEN BURN/OPEN DETONATION (OBOD)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, IL, UNITED STATES

    01.29.2024

    Video by Dori Whipple 

    Joint Munitions Command

    Currently, few closed-disposal alternatives for the demilitarization of bulk energetics and propellants have
    been proven to meet safety and environmental standards. OB/OD destroys these munitions and explosives in a
    manner that minimizes risk to the workers, the community and the environment. In addition, this process is compliant with federal or state environmental regulatory requirements for performing Resource Conservation and Recovery Act (RCRA) - regulated destruction of munitions and explosives.

    JMC actively manages the military munitions stockpile to safely and securely disable, decontaminate, and demilitarize surplus, obsolete, and inoperable ammunition.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.29.2024
    Date Posted: 01.29.2024 11:17
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 911431
    VIRIN: 240129-A-YZ466-6348
    PIN: 005
    Filename: DOD_110098916
    Length: 00:04:23
    Location: ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, IL, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DEMILITARIZATION BY OPEN BURN/OPEN DETONATION (OBOD), by Dori Whipple, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Joint Munitions Command

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT