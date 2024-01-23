DEMILITARIZATION BY OPEN BURN/OPEN DETONATION (OBOD)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/911431" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Currently, few closed-disposal alternatives for the demilitarization of bulk energetics and propellants have

been proven to meet safety and environmental standards. OB/OD destroys these munitions and explosives in a

manner that minimizes risk to the workers, the community and the environment. In addition, this process is compliant with federal or state environmental regulatory requirements for performing Resource Conservation and Recovery Act (RCRA) - regulated destruction of munitions and explosives.



JMC actively manages the military munitions stockpile to safely and securely disable, decontaminate, and demilitarize surplus, obsolete, and inoperable ammunition.