Currently, few closed-disposal alternatives for the demilitarization of bulk energetics and propellants have
been proven to meet safety and environmental standards. OB/OD destroys these munitions and explosives in a
manner that minimizes risk to the workers, the community and the environment. In addition, this process is compliant with federal or state environmental regulatory requirements for performing Resource Conservation and Recovery Act (RCRA) - regulated destruction of munitions and explosives.
JMC actively manages the military munitions stockpile to safely and securely disable, decontaminate, and demilitarize surplus, obsolete, and inoperable ammunition.
|Date Taken:
|01.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.29.2024 11:17
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|911431
|VIRIN:
|240129-A-YZ466-6348
|PIN:
|005
|Filename:
|DOD_110098916
|Length:
|00:04:23
|Location:
|ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, IL, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, DEMILITARIZATION BY OPEN BURN/OPEN DETONATION (OBOD), by Dori Whipple, identified by DVIDS
