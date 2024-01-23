Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NATO Allies train hard in the trenches (International)

    ESTONIA

    10.14.2023

    Courtesy Video

    Natochannel           

    A well-dug trench can be your greatest friend – or your worst enemy. That is why two NATO Allies Estonia and France trained in the demanding art of moving and fighting through trench networks.

    French Army paratroopers and members of the Estonian Defence League put their close-quarters combat skills to the test during a multi-day exercise aimed at introducing themselves to the rigors of trench warfare. In the cold, wet mud, the soldiers spent hours learning how to quickly clear corners, root defenders out of entrenched bunkers and make fighting positions safe for follow-on forces.

    While trenches might conjure visions of the First World War, they are increasingly common in Russia’s war against Ukraine. Trenches offer advantages for defenders, and significant hazards for attacking forces. For Allied forces to deter aggression – and, if necessary, defend Allied territory – they must be fully prepared to effectively defend or neutralise trench networks.

    The training was run by soldiers from the French Army’s 1st Parachute Chasseur Regiment, which arrived in Estonia in early September to train Estonian reservists in military operations in built-up areas.

    Date Taken: 10.14.2023
    Date Posted: 01.29.2024 11:05
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 911426
    VIRIN: 240124-O-D0483-1001
    Filename: DOD_110098908
    Length: 00:01:08
    Location: EE

    NATO
    natochannel

