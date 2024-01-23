5-159th General Support Aviation Battalion participated in a pass over at the Gasparilla Pirate Festival's invasion of Tampa, in Tampa, Florida on January 27,2024. The "Ghostriders" are Tampa's hometown Army Reserve unit, headquartered minutes away at MacDill Air Force Base. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Daria Jackson)
|Date Taken:
|01.27.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.29.2024 10:52
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|911425
|VIRIN:
|240127-A-HK778-7865
|Filename:
|DOD_110098906
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|TAMPA, FL, US
This work, 5-159th General Support Aviation Battalion participates in the Gasparilla Pirate Festival for the first time, by SGT Daria Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
