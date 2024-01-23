Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CLOSED-DISPOSAL TECHNOLOGY ALTERNATIVES FOR DEMILITARIZATION

    ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, IL, UNITED STATES

    01.29.2024

    Video by Dori Whipple 

    Joint Munitions Command

    Closed-disposal technology alternatives for demilitarization are used to melt, wash, steam out, and
    chemically convert energetic materials to resealable commercial products. JMC actively manages the military munitions stockpile to safely and securely disable, decontaminate, and demilitarize surplus, obsolete, and inoperable ammunition.

    Date Taken: 01.29.2024
    Date Posted: 01.29.2024 11:15
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 911416
    VIRIN: 240129-A-YZ466-9737
    PIN: 004
    Filename: DOD_110098834
    Length: 00:03:47
    Location: ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, IL, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, CLOSED-DISPOSAL TECHNOLOGY ALTERNATIVES FOR DEMILITARIZATION, by Dori Whipple, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Joint Munitions Command

