Closed-disposal technology alternatives for demilitarization are used to melt, wash, steam out, and
chemically convert energetic materials to resealable commercial products. JMC actively manages the military munitions stockpile to safely and securely disable, decontaminate, and demilitarize surplus, obsolete, and inoperable ammunition.
|01.29.2024
|01.29.2024 11:15
|Video Productions
|911416
|240129-A-YZ466-9737
|004
|DOD_110098834
|00:03:47
|ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, IL, US
|1
|1
