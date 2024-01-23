Sgt. 1st Class Jeremiah Fogle, Force Protection NCO, 85th U.S. Army Reserve Support Command, shares his story of service and why he serves.
(U.S. Army Reserve video by Staff Sgt. Erika Whitaker)
|Date Taken:
|01.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.29.2024 10:05
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|911415
|VIRIN:
|240129-A-BU909-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110098833
|Length:
|00:01:36
|Location:
|ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, IL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Soldier highlight - Sgt. 1st Class Jeremiah Fogle, by SSG Erika Whitaker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT