U.S. Navy Captain Yasir Bahrani, Director for Dentistry introduces the Joint Manpower Management System Initiative as part of Walter Reed National Military Medical Center’s 12 Initiatives.
This initiative is part of Walter Reed’s 12 Initiatives designed to address a number of identified challenges.
(DOD video by Quinton Lyons)
|Date Taken:
|01.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.29.2024 09:10
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|911404
|VIRIN:
|240117-D-HU234-2005
|Filename:
|DOD_110098790
|Length:
|00:00:56
|Location:
|MD, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 12 Initiatives: Develop a Joint Manpower Management System, by Quinton Lyons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT