1-503rd conducts marksmanship training at Cao Malnisio Range, Pordenone, Italy

U.S. Army Paratroopers assigned to 1st Battalion, 503rd Parachute Infantry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade, shoot M240 machine guns and M4 carbines during marksmanship training at Cao Malnisio Range, Pordenone, Italy, Jan. 23, 2024.
173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army's Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to the United States European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. Forward deployed across Italy and Germany, the brigade routinely trains alongside NATO allies and partners to build partnerships and strengthen the alliance.
(U.S. Army video by Antonio Bedin)
