    1-503rd conducts grenade launcher training at Cao Malnisio Range, Pordenone, Italy

    AVIANO, ITALY

    01.22.2024

    Video by Antonio Bedin 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army Paratroopers assigned to 1st Battalion, 503rd Parachute Infantry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade, shoot the M320 grenade launcher during marksmanship training at Cao Malnisio Range, Pordenone, Italy, Jan. 22, 2024. 
    173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army's Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to the United States European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. Forward deployed across Italy and Germany, the brigade routinely trains alongside NATO allies and partners to build partnerships and strengthen the alliance.
    (U.S. Army video by Antonio Bedin)

    Date Taken: 01.22.2024
    Date Posted: 01.29.2024 09:11
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 911398
    VIRIN: 240122-A-YG900-1001
    Filename: DOD_110098757
    Length: 00:01:28
    Location: AVIANO, IT

