    5-159th General Support Aviation Battalion Pass Over the Gasparilla Pirate Festival

    FL, UNITED STATES

    01.27.2024

    Video by Sgt. Daria Jackson 

    204th Public Affairs Detachment

    5-159th General Support Aviation Battalion participated in a pass over at the Gasparilla Pirate Festival's invasion of Tampa, in Tampa, Florida on January 27,2024. The "Ghostriders" are Tampa's hometown Army Reserve unit, headquartered minutes away at MacDill Air Force Base. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Daria Jackson)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.27.2024
    Date Posted: 01.29.2024 08:53
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 911396
    VIRIN: 240127-A-HK778-3806
    Filename: DOD_110098740
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: FL, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 5-159th General Support Aviation Battalion Pass Over the Gasparilla Pirate Festival, by SGT Daria Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Tampa
    Ghostriders
    MacDill Air Force
    5-159th GSA
    Gasparilla Pirate Festival

