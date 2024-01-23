U.S. European Command is seeking U.S. military members, government employees and contractors to participate in its first AI Battle Lab BRAVO 100 Night After Hackathon. The secret-classification level event will be held March 18-22 at the USAFE Warfare Center, located near Ramstein Air Base, Germany, as part of a ‘hackathon’ series sponsored by the U.S. Department of Defense through its newly launched AI Battle Labs.
The USEUCOM BRAVO 100 Hackathon will use freshly-collected data from a recent command-wide headquarters exercise to calibrate and develop weapons systems, tactics, military strategy and exercises to leverage data and produce results more effectively.
Interested participants must hold a minimum of a Secret security clearance with some roles requiring higher levels. Eligible applicants must work in the U.S. Government including the Department of Defense, Department of State and interagency U.S. government organizations. A U.S. government contractor is eligible to apply if working on behalf of a U.S. federal contract.
|Date Taken:
|01.24.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.29.2024 06:12
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|911395
|VIRIN:
|240124-A-TG353-8211
|PIN:
|1
|Filename:
|DOD_110098571
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|STUTTGART, BW, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, USEUCOM seeks participants for Hackathon innovation event, by SSG Aaron Daugherty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT