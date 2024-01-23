Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USEUCOM seeks participants for Hackathon innovation event

    STUTTGART, BW, GERMANY

    01.24.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Aaron Daugherty 

    U.S. European Command   

    U.S. European Command is seeking U.S. military members, government employees and contractors to participate in its first AI Battle Lab BRAVO 100 Night After Hackathon. The secret-classification level event will be held March 18-22 at the USAFE Warfare Center, located near Ramstein Air Base, Germany, as part of a ‘hackathon’ series sponsored by the U.S. Department of Defense through its newly launched AI Battle Labs.

    The USEUCOM BRAVO 100 Hackathon will use freshly-collected data from a recent command-wide headquarters exercise to calibrate and develop weapons systems, tactics, military strategy and exercises to leverage data and produce results more effectively.

    Interested participants must hold a minimum of a Secret security clearance with some roles requiring higher levels. Eligible applicants must work in the U.S. Government including the Department of Defense, Department of State and interagency U.S. government organizations. A U.S. government contractor is eligible to apply if working on behalf of a U.S. federal contract.

    This work, USEUCOM seeks participants for Hackathon innovation event, by SSG Aaron Daugherty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

