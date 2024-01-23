CNO MCPON Naples Visit

NAPLES, Italy (Jan. 26, 2024) AFN InFocus video covering Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti and Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy Jim Honea's visit to Naval Support Activity Naples, Italy. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Andrea Rumple)
|Date Taken:
|01.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.29.2024 05:12
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|911393
|VIRIN:
|240126-N-CJ510-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110098543
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|IT
