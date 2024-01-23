Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CNO MCPON Naples Visit

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ITALY

    01.26.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Andrea Rumple 

    AFN Naples

    NAPLES, Italy (Jan. 26, 2024) AFN InFocus video covering Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti and Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy Jim Honea's visit to Naval Support Activity Naples, Italy. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Andrea Rumple)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.26.2024
    Date Posted: 01.29.2024 05:12
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 911393
    VIRIN: 240126-N-CJ510-1001
    Filename: DOD_110098543
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: IT

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CNO MCPON Naples Visit, by PO1 Andrea Rumple, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFN Naples

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT