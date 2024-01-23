Flight Line Tip Episode 2: Air Marshal

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Flight Line Tips is a series that explains the do's and don'ts when driving on the flight line. This is the second episode in which Tech. Sgt. Robert Bechtelheimer and Tech. Sgt. Junnel Olay will be going over the proper way of responding to the signals of an Air Marshal.(U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Akeem Campbell)