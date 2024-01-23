The 525th Expeditionary Military Intelligence Brigade, 773rd Military Police Battalion, and NATO allies participate in Exercise Guardian Sphinx in Drawsko Pomorskie Training Area, Poland on Jan. 16 - 26, 2024. Guardian Sphinx is a multinational Combined Interrogation and Detention Exercise conducted by U.S. military police and NATO allies to increase the proficiency of staff functions in support of interrogation operations at a theater-level facility and maximize multinational interoperability. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Sgt. Jon Cortez)
|Date Taken:
|01.27.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.29.2024 04:36
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|911386
|VIRIN:
|240127-A-YA103-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110098470
|Length:
|00:01:58
|Location:
|DRAWSKO POMORSKIE, PL
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Guardian Sphinx, by SGT Jon Cortez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT