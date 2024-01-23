Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Nordic Response 24 Introduction Teaser 2

    BOEBLINGEN, BW, GERMANY

    01.28.2024

    Video by Cpl. Jacob Richardson 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Europe and Africa     

    U.S. Marines alongside NATO allies and partners prepare for exercise Nordic Response, formerly known as Cold Response, a NATO training event conducted every two years to promote arctic security, enhance our global readiness, and foster interoperability between U.S. Forces and Allied and partner forces. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Corporal Jacob Richardson)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.28.2024
    Date Posted: 01.29.2024 07:40
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 911385
    VIRIN: 240128-M-BL112-1001
    Filename: DOD_110098469
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: BOEBLINGEN, BW, DE

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Nordic Response 24 Introduction Teaser 2, by Cpl Jacob Richardson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USMC
    Snow
    Norway
    Winter
    Plunge
    MARFOREUR/AF
    USMCFEA
    NR24

