230929-N-IL330-1008 SAN DIEGO (SEP. 29, 2023) - A video created to showcase the newly pinned chief petty officers assigned to amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), during a Chief Petty Officer Pinning Ceremony Sep. 29. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Austyn Riley)
|Date Taken:
|09.29.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.28.2024 21:22
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|911377
|VIRIN:
|230929-N-IL330-1008
|Filename:
|DOD_110098368
|Length:
|00:00:31
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Tripoli Chief Pinning, by PO3 Austyn Riley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
