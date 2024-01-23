Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Tripoli Chief Pinning

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.29.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Austyn Riley 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    230929-N-IL330-1008 SAN DIEGO (SEP. 29, 2023) - A video created to showcase the newly pinned chief petty officers assigned to amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), during a Chief Petty Officer Pinning Ceremony Sep. 29. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Austyn Riley)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.29.2023
    Date Posted: 01.28.2024 21:22
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 911377
    VIRIN: 230929-N-IL330-1008
    Filename: DOD_110098368
    Length: 00:00:31
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Tripoli Chief Pinning, by PO3 Austyn Riley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Ceremony
    Chiefs
    SRA
    Chief Pinning
    Sailors
    USS Tripoli

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT