Emergency responders conduct a pre-accident drill at Desiderio Army Airfield, Jan. 23, 2024, on U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys. The drill tested the responders ability to react to a downed aircraft emergency scenario. Responders were required to make an assessment of the scene, extract mock casualties from a CH-47 Chinook, and treat mock casualties in addition to other rescue and recovery elements. Chief Warrant Officer 2 Ryan Chambers gives an interview over the b-roll video footage. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Johnny Rodriguez)
|Date Taken:
|01.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.28.2024 21:06
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|911376
|VIRIN:
|240125-A-RJ699-1008
|Filename:
|DOD_110098358
|Length:
|00:01:11
|Location:
|KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Desiderio Army Airfield Pre-accident drill video package, by PFC Johnny Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Exercise on Humphreys airfield tests emergency responders
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT