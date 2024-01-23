Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Desiderio Army Airfield Pre-accident drill video package

    SOUTH KOREA

    01.23.2024

    Video by Pfc. Johnny Rodriguez 

    USAG Humphreys

    Emergency responders conduct a pre-accident drill at Desiderio Army Airfield, Jan. 23, 2024, on U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys. The drill tested the responders ability to react to a downed aircraft emergency scenario. Responders were required to make an assessment of the scene, extract mock casualties from a CH-47 Chinook, and treat mock casualties in addition to other rescue and recovery elements. Chief Warrant Officer 2 Ryan Chambers gives an interview over the b-roll video footage. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Johnny Rodriguez)

    Date Taken: 01.23.2024
    Date Posted: 01.28.2024 21:06
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 911376
    VIRIN: 240125-A-RJ699-1008
    Filename: DOD_110098358
    Length: 00:01:11
    Location: KR

    drill
    exercise
    Humphreys

