Desiderio Army Airfield Pre-accident drill video package

Emergency responders conduct a pre-accident drill at Desiderio Army Airfield, Jan. 23, 2024, on U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys. The drill tested the responders ability to react to a downed aircraft emergency scenario. Responders were required to make an assessment of the scene, extract mock casualties from a CH-47 Chinook, and treat mock casualties in addition to other rescue and recovery elements. Chief Warrant Officer 2 Ryan Chambers gives an interview over the b-roll video footage. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Johnny Rodriguez)