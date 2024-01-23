Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Brig Gen Bartolomei - AFLCMC PEO for Armament Directorate - AFA 2023 Commercial

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    EGLIN AFB, FL, UNITED STATES

    02.01.2023

    Courtesy Video

    Air Force Life Cycle Management Center

    Brig Gen Bartolomei, AFLCMC PEO for Armament Directorate, for AFA 2023 commercial. Short interview with Brig Gen Jason Bartolomei and sizzle reel of AFLCMC armament capabilities. Courtesy asset.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.01.2023
    Date Posted: 01.28.2024 20:20
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 911375
    VIRIN: 240128-F-PY018-1001
    Filename: DOD_110098353
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: EGLIN AFB, FL, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Brig Gen Bartolomei - AFLCMC PEO for Armament Directorate - AFA 2023 Commercial, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Eglin AFB
    Armament
    AFLCMC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT