    Pacific Partnership 2024-1; Chuuk Police Station Subject Matter Expert Exchange

    WENO, MICRONESIA, FEDERATED STATES OF

    01.17.2024

    Video by Seaman Apprentice Gavin Arnoldhendershot 

    Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific

    U.S. Army Civil Affairs meet with the Chief of Police at the Chuuk Police Station to assess communication capabilities in Weno, Federated States of Micronesia, as part of Pacific Partnership 2024-1 Jan. 17, 2024. Now in its 19th iteration, Pacific Partnership is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Gavin Arnoldhendershot)

    Date Taken: 01.17.2024
    Date Posted: 01.28.2024 20:44
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 911374
    VIRIN: 240117-N-RM312-5005
    Filename: DOD_110098351
    Length: 00:00:55
    Location: WENO, FM

    Pacific Partnership
    Pacific Partnership 2024-1
    Pacific Partnership 24-1
    Pacific Partnership 2024

