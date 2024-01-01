Pacific Partnership 2024-1; Chuuk Police Station Subject Matter Expert Exchange

U.S. Army Civil Affairs meet with the Chief of Police at the Chuuk Police Station to assess communication capabilities in Weno, Federated States of Micronesia, as part of Pacific Partnership 2024-1 Jan. 17, 2024. Now in its 19th iteration, Pacific Partnership is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Gavin Arnoldhendershot)
|Date Taken:
|01.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.28.2024 20:44
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|911374
|VIRIN:
|240117-N-RM312-5005
|Filename:
|DOD_110098351
|Length:
|00:00:55
|Location:
|WENO, FM
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT