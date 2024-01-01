Pacific Partnership 2024-1; Chuuk Police Station Subject Matter Expert Exchange

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.





U.S. Army Civil Affairs meet with the Chief of Police at the Chuuk Police Station to assess communication capabilities in Weno, Federated States of Micronesia, as part of Pacific Partnership 2024-1 Jan. 17, 2024. Now in its 19th iteration, Pacific Partnership is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Gavin Arnoldhendershot)