The Sasebo USO held a roast and toast event in the early hours of the morning for Sailors heading to work. Volunteers cooked food and provided coffee and energy drinks for free. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Orion Shotton)
|Date Taken:
|01.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.28.2024 19:47
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|911372
|VIRIN:
|240122-N-GG032-2693
|Filename:
|DOD_110098340
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, USO Roast and Toast, by PO2 Orion Shotton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
