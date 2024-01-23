Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USO Roast and Toast

    JAPAN

    01.22.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Orion Shotton 

    AFN Sasebo

    The Sasebo USO held a roast and toast event in the early hours of the morning for Sailors heading to work. Volunteers cooked food and provided coffee and energy drinks for free. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Orion Shotton)

    Date Taken: 01.22.2024
    Date Posted: 01.28.2024 19:47
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 911372
    VIRIN: 240122-N-GG032-2693
    Filename: DOD_110098340
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: JP

    volunteer
    morning
    coffee
    breakfast

