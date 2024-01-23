Coast Guard holds Blackthorn memorial service in Galveston, Texas

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The ceremony commemorated the 44th anniversary of the sinking of Coast Guard Cutter Blackthorn to honor the 23 crew members who perished during the incident January 28, 2024. Personnel from Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston, Base Galveston and cutters homeported in Galveston layed 23 roses to honor each of the fallen crew members. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Perry Shirzad)