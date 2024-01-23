Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard holds Blackthorn memorial service in Galveston, Texas

    GALVESTON, TX, UNITED STATES

    01.28.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Perry Shirzad 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8       

    The ceremony commemorated the 44th anniversary of the sinking of Coast Guard Cutter Blackthorn to honor the 23 crew members who perished during the incident January 28, 2024. Personnel from Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston, Base Galveston and cutters homeported in Galveston layed 23 roses to honor each of the fallen crew members. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Perry Shirzad)

    Date Taken: 01.28.2024
    Date Posted: 01.28.2024 19:01
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 911371
    VIRIN: 240128-G-XR638-1001
    Filename: DOD_110098319
    Length: 00:01:31
    Location: GALVESTON, TX, US

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard holds Blackthorn memorial service in Galveston, Texas, by PO3 Perry Shirzad, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

