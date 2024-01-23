Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Full Length - USAG Fort Hamilton Holiday Market and Annual Winter Holiday Tree lighting

    BAY RIDGE, NY, UNITED STATES

    12.08.2023

    Video by Ephraim Rodriguez 

    USAG Fort Hamilton

    United States Army Garrison Fort Hamilton Holiday Market & Tree Lighting, held on December 8th, 2023, had an incredible turnout this year, filled with joy and festive spirit. The vibrant atmosphere, fantastic activities, and heartwarming moments were made possible by the support of our amazing Family and Morale, Welfare, and Recreation (MWR) sponsors: Wounded Warrior Project Fundraisers Aetna USAA First Command - Highland Falls, NY. (U.S. Army video and main music track by Ephraim Rodriguez)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.08.2023
    Date Posted: 01.28.2024 17:35
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 911369
    VIRIN: 231208-A-MJ459-3201
    Filename: DOD_110098257
    Length: 00:06:48
    Location: BAY RIDGE, NY, US
    Hometown: BROOKLYN, NY, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Full Length - USAG Fort Hamilton Holiday Market and Annual Winter Holiday Tree lighting, by Ephraim Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Brooklyn
    FMWR
    Community Engagement
    USAG Fort Hamilton
    Winter Holiday Market
    Winter Holiday

