U.S., Estonian military drills demonstrate tactical expertise and interoperability in Estonia’s Central Training Area

U.S. Army Capt. Mike Santos, the commander of Company A, 1st Battalion, 187th Infantry Regiment, "Leader Rakkasans," 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), supporting 3rd Infantry Division, discusses the benefit of training alongside Estonian Defense League Soldiers during a situational training exercise held in Estonia’s Central Training Area near Camp Tapa, Estonia, Jan. 28, 2024. The 3rd Infantry Division’s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO Allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Oscar Gollaz)