A narrator details the history behind Dover Air Force Base and the different Wings and agencies that make up Team Dover on Dover AFB, Delaware, Jan. 27, 2024. The installation has a rich history that has evolved over time and set the foundation for the current Team Dover. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Amanda Jett)
|Date Taken:
|01.27.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.27.2024 21:35
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|911355
|VIRIN:
|240127-F-PU288-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110097988
|Length:
|00:01:17
|Location:
|DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Team Dover Meaning, by A1C Amanda Jett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
