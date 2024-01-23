Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Team Dover Meaning

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, UNITED STATES

    01.27.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Amanda Jett 

    436th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    A narrator details the history behind Dover Air Force Base and the different Wings and agencies that make up Team Dover on Dover AFB, Delaware, Jan. 27, 2024. The installation has a rich history that has evolved over time and set the foundation for the current Team Dover. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Amanda Jett)

    Date Taken: 01.27.2024
    Date Posted: 01.27.2024 21:35
    Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US

    Dover AFB
    History
    436th Airlift Wing
    Team Dover

