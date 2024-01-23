Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    240124-N-LR905-3002

    LITTLE FALLS, MN, UNITED STATES

    01.24.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Jacob Bergh 

    Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group Two

    U.S. Navy Divers assigned to Mobile Diving and Salvage Unit (MDSU) 2 conduct ice diving operations in simulated arctic waters as part of Snow Crab Exercise 24-1. SNOWCRABEX is an annual exercise designed to test and evaluate U.S. Navy EOD and Navy Diver’s capabilities and equipment in a simulated arctic environment and improve combat effectiveness. Navy EOD and Navy Divers are part of the Navy Expeditionary Combat Force (NECF), enabling the U.S. Navy Fleet by clearing and protecting the battlespace. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jacob D. Bergh/Released)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.24.2024
    Date Posted: 01.27.2024 21:50
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 911352
    VIRIN: 240124-N-LR905-3002
    Filename: DOD_110097967
    Length: 00:01:09
    TAGS

    Navy Diver
    MDSU
    ice diving
    EODGRU2
    Arctic Training
    SNOWCRABEX24

