    Guardian Sphinx Short

    DRAWSKO POMORSKIE, POLAND

    01.26.2024

    Video by Sgt. Jon Cortez 

    343rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    The 525th Expeditionary Military Intelligence Brigade, 773rd Military Police Battalion, and NATO allies participate in Exercise Guardian Sphinx in Drawsko Pomorskie Training Area, Poland on Jan. 16 - 26, 2024. Guardian Sphinx is a multinational Combined Interrogation and Detention Exercise conducted by U.S. military police and NATO allies to increase the proficiency of staff functions in support of interrogation operations at a theater-level facility and maximize multinational interoperability. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Sgt. Jon Cortez)

    Date Taken: 01.26.2024
    Date Posted: 01.27.2024 08:44
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 911347
    VIRIN: 240126-A-YA103-1001
    Filename: DOD_110097835
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: DRAWSKO POMORSKIE, PL

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Guardian Sphinx Short, by SGT Jon Cortez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    EUCOM
    USArmy
    StrongerTogether
    target_news_europe
    VictoryCorps
    GuardianSphinx

