Guardian Sphinx Short

The 525th Expeditionary Military Intelligence Brigade, 773rd Military Police Battalion, and NATO allies participate in Exercise Guardian Sphinx in Drawsko Pomorskie Training Area, Poland on Jan. 16 - 26, 2024. Guardian Sphinx is a multinational Combined Interrogation and Detention Exercise conducted by U.S. military police and NATO allies to increase the proficiency of staff functions in support of interrogation operations at a theater-level facility and maximize multinational interoperability. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Sgt. Jon Cortez)
|01.26.2024
Date Posted: 01.27.2024
Category: Video Productions
|911347
VIRIN: 240126-A-YA103-1001
|DOD_110097835
|00:00:30
Location: DRAWSKO POMORSKIE, PL
|0
|0
