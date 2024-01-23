Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navy Chaplain Lt. James Kim

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.26.2024

    Video by Ensign Nolan Valerio 

    Navy Talent Acquisition Group Southwest

    SAN DIEGO (Jan. 26, 2024) Chaplain Lt. James Kim immigrated to the United States at the age of 15 from Seoul, South Korea. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy after graduating from high school in Buena Park, California. Across 21 years of service, Kim has experienced life in the fleet as an undesignated Airman, became a U.S. citizen, became a Navy surface warfare officer, and is now a Navy Chaplain. As the Naval Base Point Loma Command Chaplain, Kim draws from his varied experiences, to understand the needs of the Sailors and Marines he serves and pay back the love and support he received from others throughout his journey. (U.S. Navy video by Lt. Taylor Welker and Ensign Nolan Valerio)

    TAGS

    Citizenship
    Enlisted
    Immigrant
    Airman
    Navy Chaplain
    Surface Warfare Officer

