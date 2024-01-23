SAN DIEGO (Jan. 26, 2024) Chaplain Lt. James Kim immigrated to the United States at the age of 15 from Seoul, South Korea. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy after graduating from high school in Buena Park, California. Across 21 years of service, Kim has experienced life in the fleet as an undesignated Airman, became a U.S. citizen, became a Navy surface warfare officer, and is now a Navy Chaplain. As the Naval Base Point Loma Command Chaplain, Kim draws from his varied experiences, to understand the needs of the Sailors and Marines he serves and pay back the love and support he received from others throughout his journey. (U.S. Navy video by Lt. Taylor Welker and Ensign Nolan Valerio)
|Date Taken:
|01.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.27.2024 01:35
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|911341
|VIRIN:
|240126-N-II650-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110097664
|Length:
|00:01:42
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Hometown:
|BUENA PARK, CA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Navy Chaplain Lt. James Kim, by ENS Nolan Valerio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT