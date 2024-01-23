Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-Roll: U.S. Army Military Intelligence Corps Compete For Top Honors

    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, UNITED STATES

    01.26.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Matthew Foster and Sgt. John Schoebel

    117th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment (Hawaii)

    U.S. Soldiers competed in the 2024 Top Intelligence Competition (TOPINT), a five day competition testing the physical and mental toughness of multiple intelligence Soldiers at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, Jan. 22, 2024. TOPINT 2024 is an annual competition that brings together Soldiers from across the U.S. Army Military Intelligence Corps to earn the title of “Top Int” among their peers. (U.S. Army National Guard B-roll video by Staff Sgt. Matthew Foster and Sgt. John Schoebel)

    Date Taken: 01.26.2024
    Date Posted: 01.27.2024 01:37
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 911337
    VIRIN: 240126-Z-SV327-1001
    Filename: DOD_110097600
    Length: 00:03:18
    Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US

    This work, B-Roll: U.S. Army Military Intelligence Corps Compete For Top Honors, by SSG Matthew Foster and SGT John Schoebel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    25th ID
    Hawaii
    National Guard
    USArmy
    INDOPACOM
    TOPINT

