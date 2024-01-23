B-Roll: U.S. Army Military Intelligence Corps Compete For Top Honors

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Soldiers competed in the 2024 Top Intelligence Competition (TOPINT), a five day competition testing the physical and mental toughness of multiple intelligence Soldiers at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, Jan. 22, 2024. TOPINT 2024 is an annual competition that brings together Soldiers from across the U.S. Army Military Intelligence Corps to earn the title of “Top Int” among their peers. (U.S. Army National Guard B-roll video by Staff Sgt. Matthew Foster and Sgt. John Schoebel)