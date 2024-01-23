U.S. Soldiers competed in the 2024 Top Intelligence Competition (TOPINT), a five day competition testing the physical and mental toughness of multiple intelligence Soldiers at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, Jan. 22, 2024. TOPINT 2024 is an annual competition that brings together Soldiers from across the U.S. Army Military Intelligence Corps to earn the title of “Top Int” among their peers. (U.S. Army National Guard B-roll video by Staff Sgt. Matthew Foster and Sgt. John Schoebel)
|Date Taken:
|01.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.27.2024 01:37
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|911337
|VIRIN:
|240126-Z-SV327-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110097600
|Length:
|00:03:18
|Location:
|SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, B-Roll: U.S. Army Military Intelligence Corps Compete For Top Honors, by SSG Matthew Foster and SGT John Schoebel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
