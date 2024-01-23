Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Military Intelligence Corps Compete For Top Honors

    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, UNITED STATES

    01.23.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Matthew Foster 

    117th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment (Hawaii)

    U.S. Soldiers participated in the annual Top Intelligence (TOPINT) 2024 competition at Schofield Barracks, Jan. 22-26, 2024. The TOPINT 2024 tested U.S. Army intelligence Soldiers within their field of expertise in basic warrior tasks and drills and military occupational specialty operations. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Matthew A. Foster)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.23.2024
    Date Posted: 01.26.2024 20:51
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 911334
    VIRIN: 240123-A-YU201-2314
    Filename: DOD_110097552
    Length: 00:01:48
    Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US

    TAGS

    USARPAC
    Hawaii
    National Guard
    USArmy
    INDOPACOM
    TOPINT2024

