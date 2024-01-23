U.S. Soldiers participated in the annual Top Intelligence (TOPINT) 2024 competition at Schofield Barracks, Jan. 22-26, 2024. The TOPINT 2024 tested U.S. Army intelligence Soldiers within their field of expertise in basic warrior tasks and drills and military occupational specialty operations. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Matthew A. Foster)
|Date Taken:
|01.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.26.2024 20:51
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|911334
|VIRIN:
|240123-A-YU201-2314
|Filename:
|DOD_110097552
|Length:
|00:01:48
|Location:
|SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, U.S. Army Military Intelligence Corps Compete For Top Honors, by SSG Matthew Foster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
