Archaeologist explains Fort McCoy's cooperative relationship with university, school's archaeology program, Part IV

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/911320" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Katherine Stevenson, operations manager with the Mississippi Valley Archaeology Center at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse talks about their archaeology program Jan. 26, 2024, at the university with visitors from Fort McCoy, Wis. The center and Fort McCoy have a long relationship that includes decades of sharing archaeological artifacts, digs, documentation, and more. (U.S. Army Video by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)