2nd Battalion, 3rd Infantry Regiment “Patriots” conduct live-fire exercise

U.S. Army Soldiers, assigned 2nd Battalion, 3rd Infantry Regiment, 7th Infantry Division, conduct a live fire exercise at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, Jan. 9, 2023. The battalion engaged in the live-fire exercise as part of their readiness training for the upcoming rotation to Fort Irwin National Training Center, California. Exercises like these enhance Soldiers operational readiness, providing a distinct advantage over any potential adversary. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Joshua Linfoot).