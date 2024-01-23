Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2nd Battalion, 3rd Infantry Regiment “Patriots” conduct live-fire exercise

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, UNITED STATES

    01.09.2024

    Video by Spc. Joshua Linfoot 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Army Soldiers, assigned 2nd Battalion, 3rd Infantry Regiment, 7th Infantry Division, conduct a live fire exercise at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, Jan. 9, 2023. The battalion engaged in the live-fire exercise as part of their readiness training for the upcoming rotation to Fort Irwin National Training Center, California. Exercises like these enhance Soldiers operational readiness, providing a distinct advantage over any potential adversary. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Joshua Linfoot).

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.09.2024
    Date Posted: 01.26.2024 18:02
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 911317
    VIRIN: 240109-A-FC838-9619
    Filename: DOD_110097134
    Length: 00:02:14
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2nd Battalion, 3rd Infantry Regiment “Patriots” conduct live-fire exercise, by SPC Joshua Linfoot, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Patriots
    Live Fire Exercise
    JBLM
    I Corps
    LFX
    7ID

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT