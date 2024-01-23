2nd Battalion, 3rd Infantry Regiment “Patriots” conduct live-fire exercise

U.S. Army Soldiers, assigned 2nd Battalion, 3rd Infantry Regiment, 7th Infantry Division, conduct a live fire exercise at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, Jan. 9, 2023. The battalion engaged in the live-fire exercise as part of their readiness training for the upcoming rotation to Fort Irwin National Training Center, California. Exercises like these enhance Soldiers operational readiness, providing a distinct advantage over any potential adversary. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Joshua Linfoot).
|Date Taken:
|01.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.26.2024 18:02
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US
