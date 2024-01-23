Archaeologist explains Fort McCoy's cooperative relationship with university, school's archaeology program, Part III

Katherine Stevenson, operations manager with the Mississippi Valley Archaeology Center at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse talks about their archaeology program Jan. 26, 2024, at the university with visitors from Fort McCoy, Wis. The center and Fort McCoy have a long relationship that includes decades of sharing archaeological artifacts, digs, documentation, and more. (U.S. Army Video by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)
|Date Taken:
|01.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.26.2024 17:58
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|911316
|VIRIN:
|240126-A-OK556-9061
|Filename:
|DOD_110097131
|Length:
|00:01:04
|Location:
|LA CROSSE, WI, US
