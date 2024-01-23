U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Frank Enriquez, assigned to 2nd Battalion, 3rd Infantry Regiment, 7th Infantry Division, explains to his troops how training in the rain builds resilience and adaptability during a live-fire exercise at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, Jan. 19, 2024. The battalion engaged in the live-fire exercise as part of their readiness training for the upcoming rotation to Fort Irwin National Training Center, California. Exercises like these enhance Soldiers operational readiness, providing a distinct advantage over any potential adversary. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Joshua Linfoot).
|Date Taken:
|01.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.26.2024 17:59
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|911314
|VIRIN:
|240119-A-FC838-3634
|Filename:
|DOD_110097126
|Length:
|00:00:25
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 2nd Battalion, 3rd Infantry Regiment, 7th Infantry Division conducts rainy-day training, by SPC Joshua Linfoot, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
