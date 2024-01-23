Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2nd Battalion, 3rd Infantry Regiment, 7th Infantry Division conducts rainy-day training

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, UNITED STATES

    01.19.2024

    Video by Spc. Joshua Linfoot 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Frank Enriquez, assigned to 2nd Battalion, 3rd Infantry Regiment, 7th Infantry Division, explains to his troops how training in the rain builds resilience and adaptability during a live-fire exercise at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, Jan. 19, 2024. The battalion engaged in the live-fire exercise as part of their readiness training for the upcoming rotation to Fort Irwin National Training Center, California. Exercises like these enhance Soldiers operational readiness, providing a distinct advantage over any potential adversary. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Joshua Linfoot).

    Date Taken: 01.19.2024
    Date Posted: 01.26.2024 17:59
    Category: Video Productions
    This work, 2nd Battalion, 3rd Infantry Regiment, 7th Infantry Division conducts rainy-day training, by SPC Joshua Linfoot, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Patriots
    JBLM
    I Corps
    USArmy
    LFX
    7ID

