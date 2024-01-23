We Are Edwards Air Force Base

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.01.2024

    Video by Sgt. Nicolas Cholula 

    412th Test Wing Public Affairs   

    The Airmen and civilians of the 412th Test Wing at Edwards Air Force Base, California, work hand-in-hand to bring cutting-edge capabilities to the warfighter. Flight test happens because of their teamwork, From logistics professionals and support agencies to test pilots and engineers. (Air Force video by Nick Cholula)

    Date Taken: 01.01.2024
    Date Posted: 01.26.2024 17:53
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 911313
    VIRIN: 240101-A-QC369-7871
    Filename: DOD_110097123
    Length: 00:03:05
    Location: EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    TAGS

    Edwards Air Force Base
    Air Force Materiel Command
    412th Test Wing
    Air Force Test Center

