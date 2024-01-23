We Are Edwards Air Force Base

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Airmen and civilians of the 412th Test Wing at Edwards Air Force Base, California, work hand-in-hand to bring cutting-edge capabilities to the warfighter. Flight test happens because of their teamwork, From logistics professionals and support agencies to test pilots and engineers. (Air Force video by Nick Cholula)