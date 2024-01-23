Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Iowa Air Guard’s 185th Air Refueling Wing departs for Guam

    SIOUX CITY, IA, UNITED STATES

    01.24.2024

    Video by Senior Master Sgt. Vincent De Groot 

    185th Air Refueling Wing, Iowa Air National Guard

    Members of the Iowa Air National Guard’s 185th Air Refueling Wing departed this week for a temporary duty assignment at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam.
     
    The group of around 100 unit members departed with their KC-135 air refueling aircraft as part of a regular three month rotation to the U.S. island territory in the Western Pacific. 
     
    The Iowa Airmen will provide in-flight refueling for U.S. military aircraft while at Andersen Air Force Base. Air Refueling missions include providing support for U.S. Air Force bomber aircraft that are part of the continuous bomber task force and theater security packages in the Pacific region. 

    While at Andersen Air Force Base, the unit will be assigned to the 506th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron.
     
    The 506th is a permanent part of the U.S. Air Force’s 36th Operations Group that is supported by Air National Guard air refueling units like Iowa’s 185th ARW.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.24.2024
    Date Posted: 01.26.2024 16:36
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 911305
    VIRIN: 240124-Z-KZ880-1001
    Filename: DOD_110097056
    Length: 00:01:17
    Location: SIOUX CITY, IA, US

    TAGS

    take off
    KC-135
    Iowa Air National Guard
    185th ARW

