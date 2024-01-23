Iowa Air Guard’s 185th Air Refueling Wing departs for Guam

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Members of the Iowa Air National Guard’s 185th Air Refueling Wing departed this week for a temporary duty assignment at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam.



The group of around 100 unit members departed with their KC-135 air refueling aircraft as part of a regular three month rotation to the U.S. island territory in the Western Pacific.



The Iowa Airmen will provide in-flight refueling for U.S. military aircraft while at Andersen Air Force Base. Air Refueling missions include providing support for U.S. Air Force bomber aircraft that are part of the continuous bomber task force and theater security packages in the Pacific region.



While at Andersen Air Force Base, the unit will be assigned to the 506th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron.



The 506th is a permanent part of the U.S. Air Force’s 36th Operations Group that is supported by Air National Guard air refueling units like Iowa’s 185th ARW.