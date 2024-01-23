Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort McCoy Garrison Commander holds January 2024 town hall, workforce briefing for installation workforce, Part II

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    01.25.2024

    Video by Scott Sturkol                                                                                     

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Fort McCoy Garrison Commander Col. Stephen Messenger gives his presentation Jan. 25, 2024, in his first town hall meeting of 2024 at Fort McCoy, Wis. Messenger discussed a recent survey, upcoming events on post, news about the garrison, and more. Messenger became the commander in July 2022. (U.S. Army Video by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    Date Taken: 01.25.2024
    Date Posted: 01.26.2024 15:56
    Category: B-Roll
    Length: 00:00:34
