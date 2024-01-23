NASA Starliner test at U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground

A NASA test of the Boeing Starliner's main parachute system took place at U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground (YPG) on January 9, 2024. The first Starliner-related test at YPG took place in 2018, and YPG has supported NASA-related testing since the earliest days of the space program.
|Date Taken:
|01.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.26.2024 14:22
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|911286
|Filename:
|DOD_110096698
|Length:
|00:02:07
|Location:
|YUMA PROVING GROUND, AZ, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
