    NASA Starliner test at U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground

    YUMA PROVING GROUND, AZ, UNITED STATES

    01.09.2024

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground

    A NASA test of the Boeing Starliner's main parachute system took place at U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground (YPG) on January 9, 2024. The first Starliner-related test at YPG took place in 2018, and YPG has supported NASA-related testing since the earliest days of the space program.

    Date Taken: 01.09.2024
    Date Posted: 01.26.2024 14:22
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 911286
    Filename: DOD_110096698
    Length: 00:02:07
    Location: YUMA PROVING GROUND, AZ, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NASA Starliner test at U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NASA
    Yuma Proving Ground
    Starliner
    U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground

