    Belligerent Badger B-Roll (JRTC)

    VOLK FIELD AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, WI, UNITED STATES

    04.15.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Madeline Baisey 

    375th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    Belligerent Badger is a two-part exercise to establish an air base in a simulated austere location to execute foundations of Aeromedical Evacuation while testing readiness capabilities for each Airman. BB23 is a training opportunity for Airmen to rehearse the ability to execute rapid global mobility. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Madeline Baisey)

    Date Taken: 04.15.2023
    Date Posted: 01.26.2024 15:32
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 911284
    VIRIN: 240126-F-PX896-1003
    Filename: DOD_110096681
    Length: 00:05:06
    Location: VOLK FIELD AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, WI, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Belligerent Badger B-Roll (JRTC), by A1C Madeline Baisey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Scott Air Force Base
    375th Air Mobility Wing
    Team Scott

