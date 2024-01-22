Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Keesler News 22 January 2024

    MS, UNITED STATES

    01.22.2024

    Video by Jonathan Carter 

    81st Training Wing Public Affairs

    SrA Trenten Walters, 81 TRW/PA, and A1C Devyn Waits, 81 TRW/PA, preview the Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Special Observance event, the PDC's and Dragon University's upcoming mentoring opportunities in recognition of National Mentoring Month, and the 81st TRG's first quarterly drill down of 2024.

    Date Taken: 01.22.2024
    Location: MS, US

    This work, Keesler News 22 January 2024, by Jonathan Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    81 TRW
    81 TRG

