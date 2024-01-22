Keesler News 22 January 2024

SrA Trenten Walters, 81 TRW/PA, and A1C Devyn Waits, 81 TRW/PA, preview the Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Special Observance event, the PDC's and Dragon University's upcoming mentoring opportunities in recognition of National Mentoring Month, and the 81st TRG's first quarterly drill down of 2024.
|Date Taken:
|01.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.26.2024 14:17
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Length:
|00:01:20
|Location:
|MS, US
