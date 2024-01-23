Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    I Corps MFLC PSA

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, UNITED STATES

    06.27.2023

    Video by Sgt. Keaton Habeck 

    I Corps

    The Military and Family Life Counseling program supports service members, their families and survivors with confidential non-medical counseling where they are stationed. Non-medical counseling can help individuals address issues such as improving relationships at home and work, stress management, adjustment difficulties, parenting, and grief or loss. (Sgt. Keaton Habeck)

    Date Taken: 06.27.2023
    Date Posted: 01.26.2024 13:15
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 911279
    VIRIN: 230627-A-IX751-1001
    PIN: 001
    Filename: DOD_110096562
    Length: 00:00:53
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US

    This work, I Corps MFLC PSA, by SGT Keaton Habeck, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    JBLM
    I Corps
    MFLC
    Army Mental Health

