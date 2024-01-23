The Military and Family Life Counseling program supports service members, their families and survivors with confidential non-medical counseling where they are stationed. Non-medical counseling can help individuals address issues such as improving relationships at home and work, stress management, adjustment difficulties, parenting, and grief or loss. (Sgt. Keaton Habeck)
|Date Taken:
|06.27.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.26.2024 13:15
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|911279
|VIRIN:
|230627-A-IX751-1001
|PIN:
|001
|Filename:
|DOD_110096562
|Length:
|00:00:53
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, I Corps MFLC PSA, by SGT Keaton Habeck, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT