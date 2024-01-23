Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Operation AGILE Medic

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    12.04.2023

    Video by Senior Airman Joshua Rosario 

    59th Medical Wing Public Affairs

    During the first week of December 2023, the Air Force, Army and Marines collaborated in Operation AGILE Medic at Joint Base San Antonio-Camp Bullis, Texas, providing medics with real-world experience in austere environments transporting patients and implementing hands-on Medic-X training.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.04.2023
    Date Posted: 01.26.2024 12:33
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 911270
    VIRIN: 230411-F-DO548-1001
    Filename: DOD_110096427
    Length: 00:02:31
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Operation AGILE Medic, by SrA Joshua Rosario, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Medical
    Combat Medic
    TACP
    Aircraft
    Helicopter
    Air Force
    Medic
    Marines
    Exercise
    C-130
    Readiness
    Army
    Training
    Aviation
    UH-60
    ATC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT