During the first week of December 2023, the Air Force, Army and Marines collaborated in Operation AGILE Medic at Joint Base San Antonio-Camp Bullis, Texas, providing medics with real-world experience in austere environments transporting patients and implementing hands-on Medic-X training.
|Date Taken:
|12.04.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.26.2024 12:33
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|911270
|VIRIN:
|230411-F-DO548-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110096427
|Length:
|00:02:31
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Operation AGILE Medic, by SrA Joshua Rosario, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
