During its 50-year history, the Air Force Operational Test and Evaluation Center served as the execution arm for space and missile test that enhanced the aerospace warfighters’ capabilities by fully integrating operational test and evaluation for space and missile systems. AFOTEC did this by conducting realistic and independent operational test and evaluation of space and missile systems to determine effectiveness, suitability, and limitations within the operational environment. Every day, U.S. Space Force Guardians ensure space superiority by providing critical capabilities that enhance the military’s ability to navigate accurately, see clearly, communicate securely, and strike precisely. Joint, interagency, and coalition forces depend on space operations to perform its mission every day, on every continent, in the air, on the land, and at sea. With more than four decades of space system test experience, AFOTEC has been assisting the U.S. Space Force since December 2019 in the transfer of operational test responsibilities of more than 30 major space programs. The Center continues to leverage its test culture and extensive operational test and evaluation expertise to support its sister service, Space Force, with a focus on continuing to transform air and space power to stay ahead of the complex and ever-evolving threats throughout the world and in space to be ready to fight and win wars.
|Date Taken:
|01.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.26.2024 11:51
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|911264
|VIRIN:
|240126-F-EK499-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_110096373
|Length:
|00:01:41
|Location:
|KIRTLAND AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFOTEC 50th Anniversary - Space Platforms, by Katherine Gandara, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT