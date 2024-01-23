AFOTEC 50th Anniversary - Space Platforms

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



During its 50-year history, the Air Force Operational Test and Evaluation Center served as the execution arm for space and missile test that enhanced the aerospace warfighters’ capabilities by fully integrating operational test and evaluation for space and missile systems. AFOTEC did this by conducting realistic and independent operational test and evaluation of space and missile systems to determine effectiveness, suitability, and limitations within the operational environment. Every day, U.S. Space Force Guardians ensure space superiority by providing critical capabilities that enhance the military’s ability to navigate accurately, see clearly, communicate securely, and strike precisely. Joint, interagency, and coalition forces depend on space operations to perform its mission every day, on every continent, in the air, on the land, and at sea. With more than four decades of space system test experience, AFOTEC has been assisting the U.S. Space Force since December 2019 in the transfer of operational test responsibilities of more than 30 major space programs. The Center continues to leverage its test culture and extensive operational test and evaluation expertise to support its sister service, Space Force, with a focus on continuing to transform air and space power to stay ahead of the complex and ever-evolving threats throughout the world and in space to be ready to fight and win wars.