    Marine Minute: 02-24

    UNITED STATES

    01.26.2024

    Video by Cpl. Oneg Plisner 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    The 5th Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company in Okinawa, Japan, celebrates its 20th anniversary meanwhile nominations for the 2024 United Service Organizations Service Member of the Year are open until Feb. 1, 2024. Pfc. Eric Valerio's photo from 2nd Marine Division stands as the photo of the week, courtesy of the Marine Corps Facebook page. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Oneg Plisner)

    Location: US

    5th ANGLICO
    2nd MARDIV
    USMCNEWS
    USO Service Member of the Year
    DMAMVMM DMAMPROD

