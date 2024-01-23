Marine Minute: 02-24

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/911263" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The 5th Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company in Okinawa, Japan, celebrates its 20th anniversary meanwhile nominations for the 2024 United Service Organizations Service Member of the Year are open until Feb. 1, 2024. Pfc. Eric Valerio's photo from 2nd Marine Division stands as the photo of the week, courtesy of the Marine Corps Facebook page. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Oneg Plisner)