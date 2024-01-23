Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    National Human Trafficking Prevention Month

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    01.26.2024

    Video by Telfair Brown  

    U.S. Coast Guard Headquarters   

    January is National Human Trafficking Prevention Month and the Coast Guard works with other federal agencies such as the Department of State and National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) to prevent and respond to human trafficking as part of our maritime security mission.

    Speakers in this video include:
    Dr. Kelly Kryc, NOAA's Deputy Assistant Secretary for International Fisheries.
    Dr. Mahlet Mesfin, U.S. Department of State's Deputy Assistant Secretary for Oceans, Fisheries and Polar Affairs.
    Rear Admiral Jo-Ann Burdian, the Coast Guard's Deputy assistant commandant for Response Policy.

    The three chairs of the Maritime Security and Fisheries Enforcement Agency Working Group. U.S. Coast Guard Video by Telfair H. Brown

    Date Taken: 01.26.2024
    Date Posted: 01.26.2024 11:16
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 911261
    VIRIN: 240126-G-OY189-8437
    Filename: DOD_110096344
    Length: 00:02:24
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US

    human trafficking awareness

