video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/911261" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

January is National Human Trafficking Prevention Month and the Coast Guard works with other federal agencies such as the Department of State and National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) to prevent and respond to human trafficking as part of our maritime security mission.



Speakers in this video include:

Dr. Kelly Kryc, NOAA's Deputy Assistant Secretary for International Fisheries.

Dr. Mahlet Mesfin, U.S. Department of State's Deputy Assistant Secretary for Oceans, Fisheries and Polar Affairs.

Rear Admiral Jo-Ann Burdian, the Coast Guard's Deputy assistant commandant for Response Policy.



The three chairs of the Maritime Security and Fisheries Enforcement Agency Working Group. U.S. Coast Guard Video by Telfair H. Brown